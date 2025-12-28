2026: The rise of the AI machine

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1112026: The rise of the AI machineAnd the risk associated with itBrian J KaremDec 28, 2025111ShareTranscriptNational Security expert Mark Zaid outlines the problems of AI going into the new yearBrian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1118)1 hr ago • Brian J KaremThe Far Right and the Far Left - too far6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe fall of the House of Journalism8 hrs ago • Brian J KaremPatrimonialism Trump style9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1119)Dec 28 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1120)Dec 27 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1121)Dec 26 • Brian J Karem