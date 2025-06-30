There’s nothing more dangerous than a cornered sewer rat with a rancid slice of pizza in its mouth.

When it comes to American politics, there’s no one who embodies that spirit more than Donald Trump; a fetid bottom dweller who lives off the leftovers of others, trapped and cornered and fighting for his life and not caring how he survives, only that he does so.

Trump recently declared that he was going to pressure reporters to name their confidential sources – all because several reporters called into question the term “obliterated” when describing the damage done by recent U.S. military bombing efforts in Iran.

Friday Trump declared such reporting “fake news” and then on Sunday during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, he repeated his claim that the airstrikes on June 21, completely destroyed its targets.

The New York Times, CNN and others reported that the damage was significantly less than what Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete “Hairdo” Hegseth claimed.

Trump not only reiterated his claims of total destruction - setting the Iranian uranium enrichment efforts back by years - but also said he knows who “leaked” the information that the bombings were less successful; “The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted!”

But at the same time he said the leaked information was wrong, so how is it a leak if the information is wrong? Only if the information leaked was accurate, could Trump actually have a problem with the reports.

Instead he has elaborated both on how he intends to punish those who provided the information he doesn’t like, and how he would pursue those who reported the information.

“You go up and tell the reporter, ‘national security – who gave it?’” Trump said. “You have to do that. And I suspect we’ll be doing things like that.”

While the U.S. Constitution offers some protection against reporters revealing their confidential sources, it has never been decisive nor ubiquitous. Most states have “shield laws” that further guarantees the privilege and spells out the exceptions under which a reporter can legally be pressured into revealing that source; for example, in a criminal investigation where the information is not available anywhere else, or in some cases regarding national security.

There is no national shield law though Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin from Maryland has been pushing for one for several years – and has had numerous Republicans, including conservative Jim Jordan co-sponsor such legislation.

Trump still can threaten to jail reporters and it probably won’t be long before he does so. Since former President Barack Obama used the Espionage Act of 1917 to try and punish those who leaked classified information, Trump could also use that to prosecute confidential sources – or whistleblowers.

Trump’s other tool, which he’s already successfully implemented, is the use of strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPP. He used this against the New York Times, CNN, CBS and others. Trump sues someone and doesn’t expect to win the lawsuit in court, he only expects to leverage the news organization into doing what he wants in order to avoid the prohibitive cost of defending the lawsuit. SLAPP lawsuits routinely are frivolous and meant to harass or bankrupt those who speak out.

There are anti-SLAPP laws on the books in most states, but they vary on their strength, and Trump has already shown he knows how to use them effectively to silence critics. Trump tried this in the “60 Minutes” CBS lawsuit, and in the recent reports by the New York Times regarding the strike in Iran. In a letter to the Times, a lawyer for Trump said the article had damaged the president’s reputation and demanded that the outlet “retract and apologize for” the piece, which the letter described as “false,” “defamatory” and “unpatriotic”. So far the Times has told him to pound sand.

But, nothing it seems will stop Trump from harassing the free press. He continues to threaten reporters and the companies that hire reporters. He has done it in court, on television, in the White House, at rallies and anytime he grabs the bully pulpit. Next to blaming former President Joe Biden for everything from the price of eggs to the melting ice caps, Trump loves to rail against reporters. Here’s a recent example:

While Trump loves to play the bully, and will continue to threaten those of us who have sources – especially those of us who have sources inside his administration who tell us when he’s lying and the circumstances of those lies – let me state demonstrably that this will not work.

Not with me. Not with others.

And on this subject, I’m not speculating nor boasting. I am simply stating fact.

The picture above is from 35 years ago. I spent July 4, 1990 in jail trying to protect a confidential source. It was in a case regarding a police shooting. The police officer died. Two Hispanic brothers were accused of the killing. I got a jailhouse interview with one of the brothers who claimed the officer violently attacked them for no reason. No one believed him. Six weeks later the autopsy reports on the cop came back and we found out he had been taking cocaine and heroin the night he was shot. We call that “speedballing”.

Three times I was jailed overnight to keep my sources confidential who had helped me get the interview. As I appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, I went to jail a fourth time. I spent a little less than two weeks inside. The picture above is from a rally outside of the jail . Hundreds had gathered to demand my release. That’s my dad on the right and my oldest son on the left. He recently gave me this photo for Father’s Day after he found it in an historic archive. I had never seen it before. My son is now a grown man and father is long gone. It seems like it happened just yesterday.

I do not state all of this as a monument to my own ego. I am just a reporter and I know many who would do what I did - and many who would probably do better. I will say I got out of jail in time to cover a Presidential news conference in San Antonio with President George Bush in which I asked him if the war on drugs was a joke. I got fired for being “rude” to the President. FOX’s “America’s Most Wanted” immediately hired me because they had a need for an “arrogant, obnoxious investigative reporter,” as my executive producer told me. Irony? Who knows. But I’ve been covering presidents since my first trip to the Brady Briefing room during the Reagan administration, and at no time was I a fan of any president I covered. That’s not the job.

In fact, I can state that without a doubt, I’ve succeeded in angering every Presidential Press Secretary or President I’ve ever known – at one time or another.

I am not alone and there have been others who are far better at doing this.

The business of reporting has become increasingly problematic since Ronald Reagan was president – and I would argue because Ronald Reagan was president. Downsizing and cutbacks are the norm. Reporters are worried about keeping their job, and rightly so, because those who own the media companies that employ reporters will lay off the help based on a dip in ad sales or the lack of “clicks” on the web page - not to mention a threat from an insane president with a fragile ego who can’t stand criticism.

Ben Bagdikian, one of the Washington Post most esteemed editors in the 70s once said, “Never forget that your obligation is to the people. It is not, at heart, to those who pay you, or to your editor, or to your sources, or to your friends, or to the advancement of your career. It is to the public.”

Today that seems like an unattainable ideal.

But I remain convinced it is still worth fighting for. If Donald Trump can arbitrarily decide what reality is, it should be easy to combat his insanity with facts.

As for me, I have been jailed four times to protect a confidential source. I beat Donald Trump in federal court three times to keep my press pass. I have been attacked, spit on, threatened and minimized by those who do not want to hear what I have to say. More importantly what scares politicians the most are the questions I want to ask.

I am still here. The press corps is still here. We were here before Trump and we will be here after Trump.

You may face recriminations for standing up to him. You could be fired. You could be denied access. But it shouldn’t keep you from doing your job. Stir it up.

Those who love Trump among the press corps represent an unprecedented and unprofessional group of propaganda ministers. They are not reporters. No reporter should ever cheer or indulge any president in their hubris. This administration wants to stage the news and tell us how to report it. No. His people are there to put his best foot forward and we are there to question everything he does.

If a photographer shouted out “Biden 2024” the way a photographer shouted “Trump 2028” or if a reporter repeated sided with Biden’s or Obama’s against the facts - like a reporter who said to Trump that there were “zero” border crossings - the world would tear itself asunder.

Push back with facts. Ask questions that matter – and never stop.

You want to jail me? Give it your best shot. It’s not my first rodeo.

( a bumper sticker someone gave me when after I got out of jail.)