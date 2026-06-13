In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down Trump’s latest claims that a peace agreement with Iran is imminent, despite months of similar promises that never materialized. The administration says a deal could happen this weekend, oil prices could collapse, and the conflict could soon be over—but critics are questioning whether Americans have heard this same story too many times already.



Brian also examines reports of possible strikes on civilian infrastructure, Pete Hegseth’s continued clashes with reporters, Marco Rubio comparing a UFC event on the White House lawn to the moon landing, Howard Lutnick’s latest comments on fishing regulations, and the growing spectacle that continues to dominate Washington politics.



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