Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1617A Disaster in the Brady Briefing RoomTrump shows up and falls downBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 24, 20261617ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”: a presidential disaster in a press briefingBrian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsA rush to judgment elevated by incompetence5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe MAGA monster screams “fraud”7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAI and journalism: Not a good marriage9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (789)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremVan Hollen vs. Schumer - who wins?Nov 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAI cannot replace local journalistsNov 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHomeland Security “went too far” Nov 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon