Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
3d

The only way the Dictator Deranged Psycho Hitler #2 would be content is if he ruled the entire world. Then again, even that wouldn't take care of his addiction to power. Doubt anything would for the rest of his life. He'd ALWAYS find something else to complain about and demand complete control over whatever it would be.

Reply
Share
Paula Berliner's avatar
Paula Berliner
3d

Ty

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture