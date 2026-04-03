It feels like 1969 all over again. The United States is mired in a war few want, there is a criminal squatting in the White House and we’re on the verge of going back to the moon.

The difference is this time the president is actually a convicted felon who is quickly spinning out of control, and the conflict is being seen as a holy war by those waging it. And as the downward spiral of Donald Trump’s ship of state gains momentum, those working for him have adopted a Titanic approach: It’s everyone for themselves.

The president announced on Thursday he had fired Attorney General Pam Bondi, apparently upset with the way she handled the ongoing Epstein scandal and because she didn’t pursue Trump’s political opponents with the vigor he demanded. While reportedly not unexpected, Bondi had hoped to make what the New York Times called a “graceful exit” this summer. She should have known there is no grace with Donald Trump. Her firing capped a week in which the president appeared increasingly out of control

On Monday, a source inside the White House said they heard Trump yelling from the Oval Office “Get him out.” Moments later they witnessed deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth scrambling like frightened puppies. This is, of course, why the press is no longer allowed in the “Upper Press” offices. Many of us who covered Trump’s first administration heard him on occasion screaming at someone in the Oval Office. But I’m told by those unfortunate enough to be there these days that the yelling is more frequent and less restrained — and sometimes peppered with colorful metaphors more akin to a sailor on shore leave. These same sources have told me that Trump has considered ousting and replacing both Miller and Hegseth. The only one who seems safe is chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Hegseth could be the next to go. On Thursday he fired Gen. Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, in a move that not only reflects the secretary’s growing hostility with the Pentagon’s military leadership, but that could also underscore his desire to have a scapegoat for the miasma the Iran war has become. “No one can protect themselves from their own incompetence,” a former Bondi staff member told me.

The day before, Trump even singled out Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt for retribution, saying out loud, while reporters asked him questions in the Oval Office, that maybe he should get rid of her. He paused. “No, I think I’ll keep her,” he said, as Leavitt chittered nervously off-camera, before falling silent.

Meanwhile, retiring North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who was the first Republican to call for the resignation or firing of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, now has his sights set on Miller. The architect of Trump’s mass deportation policy “should go,” Tillis told CNN’s Jake Tapper, characterizing Miller’s role in the administration as a “big problem.” The senator added that it was Miller who initially said the U.S. should “go after Greenland,” and who has been “repeatedly responsible for embarrassments for the president of the United States by acting too quickly speaking, first, and thinking later.”

But it isn’t just Miller who is embarrassing the president with his Titanic moves. The Financial Times reported on March 30 that in the weeks leading up to the U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, a broker for Hegseth sought to make a multi-million dollar investment in major defense companies. On X, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell demanded an “immediate retraction,” calling the report “entirely false and fabricated” and “yet another baseless, dishonest smear designed to mislead the public.”

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But White House insiders say this isn’t why Hegseth is on the outs with his boss. According to several sources close to the president, the defense secretary is “making the president look bad.”

The pilots of an Apache attack helicopter were suspended this week after doing a flyby of Kid Rock’s home in Tennessee. Trump, while joking that maybe they were defending the musician, said “Well, they probably shouldn’t be doing that because you’re not supposed to be playing games, right?”

Hegseth cancelled the suspension, absolved the pilots of any wrongdoing and said there would be no investigation. According to some, that made Trump “look weak,” although others said it could well have been Trump’s decision. But what has Trump “really upset” with Hegseth and, by extension, with Leavitt and Vice President JD Vance, are their apparent attempts to “take the lead” on what they have essentially characterized as a “holy war” against Iran.

On Sunday Pope Leo XIV said that God “does not listen to the prayers” of individuals who start wars, as Trump’s war with Iran continued: “Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war.”

Until recently, Trump had not leaned into the Bible to justify the war. Hegseth has prayed for “overwhelming violence” against Iran and invoked “divine purpose,” sounding like a preacher during his Pentagon briefings, behavior that insiders say has made the president squirm.

“If Trump showed up in church it would probably burst into flames, or he would,” more than one member of Congress in both parties have said. Trump doesn’t go to church. House Speaker Mike Johnson does. He loves evoking Christianity in governing. So does Leavitt, who began her White House briefing on Monday by calling our attention to the fact that she prayed before coming out. “Did you hear the amen?” she asked us before mentioning the Bible in several of her answers and claiming the United States was founded on Judeo-Christian ethics.

Then there’s Vance. He told an interviewer over the weekend that UFO sightings were actually demons from the Bible.

As John Fugelsang, the bestselling author of the book “Separation of Church and Hate,” explained, “Right wing Christianity doesn’t follow Jesus. They use him. Their religion is power.”

And if Trump loses conservative Christians, he loses power.