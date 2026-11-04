Dean Obeidallah reflected on the extraordinary atmosphere surrounding the elections. “This is different. It’s unfettered, unrestrained joy that we earned,” he stated, contrasting it with the anxiety during Biden’s election amidst COVID. The excitement this time was palpable, marking a significant shift in political emotions for many.

The Underlying Anger

Yet, beneath this joy lay a deep-seated anger among voters. Obeidallah highlighted that exit polls indicated that 75% of voters expressed feelings of anger or dissatisfaction. He noted, “People came out... typically they say this SOB, I’m gonna send a message to him.” This anger was rooted in economic issues, with many voters feeling the strain of rising costs and inequalities.

Economic Populism on the Rise

The conversation turned to the broader implications of this election cycle. Obeidallah argued that if the economy were thriving, the results might have been different. “The rich are getting richer and I’m never going to be rich. So this is bullshit,” he emphasized, pointing to a growing sentiment of economic frustration among the electorate. This anger is not just a fleeting emotion but a potential catalyst for political change in the coming years.