In this episode of “Just ask the Question”:Fred Wellman, a military veteran and former head of the Lincoln Project is beating the odds in Missouri's second congressional district - and leads Republican incumbent Ann Wagner in the latest polls by five points, in a district Wagner won by double digits just two years ago - and a district Donald Trump won by eight points two years ago.
The majority of Wellman's support has come from local voters - not large political or corporate donors.
Can he hold on and win the district?
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Awesome news. Go Fred Wellman! Would love to see Ann Wagner replaced!
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (: