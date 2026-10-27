Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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GIB's avatar
GIB
2h

Awesome news. Go Fred Wellman! Would love to see Ann Wagner replaced!

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
43m

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (:

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