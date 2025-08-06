Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

A reporter and two professors walk into a bar . . .

In this episode of "Hard Pass" - how do reporters treat this Orwellian moment?
Aug 06, 2025
Donald Trump fired a statistician because he didn’t like the numbers from the latest job report. Rather than update the antiquated methods of gathering information that often leads to revisions on the job numbers, Donald simply canned the person that gave him the numbers.

If that seems Orwellian, it is. But how do reporters deal with that?

