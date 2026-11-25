Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1416A Supreme Court Justice with no decorumKeep politics out of itBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNov 25, 20261416ShareTranscriptFrom “Just ask the Press”: A problem with today’s Supreme Court.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe normalization of election denial4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (788)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremA Disaster in the Brady Briefing RoomNov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonA rush to judgment elevated by incompetenceNov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe MAGA monster screams “fraud”Nov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAI and journalism: Not a good marriageNov 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (789)Nov 23 • Brian J Karem