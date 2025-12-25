Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Very Merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Dec 25, 2025

To everyone - with a special nod to those who subscribe to this page - thank you for the hope of this year and I hope we all are looking forward to a better 2026.

And from my eternally happy grandson and the rest of my family: A very Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear! (John Lennon)

And we’re simply having a wonderful Christmas Time! (Paul McCartney)

Christmas Day will always be just as long as we have we. Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand. (Dr. Seuss)

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture