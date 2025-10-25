Houston. We have a problem.

The number of people who have the specific set of skills needed to fix this problem are dwindling. As the press becomes more subservient and less independent, the first-hand knowledge needed to even stage a fight to get our mojo back is a whisper in the ether — a pale ghost telling us what we could be, while sighing deeply at what we’ve become.

Since Reagan, every president I’ve covered has wanted to, at one point or another, flush the press down a large toilet and call it a day. Sometimes, you could even say it was warranted — but that would be a lie. However good or bad the press is, our system of government demands it be unfettered — not on the faith of finding salient facts, but on the mere chance of doing so.

But to be objective, there is no such thing as objectivity. Objectivity is subjective. Any reporter telling you they are being objective is either lying or doesn’t understand reality or both. Journalism is the art of using the scientific method to communicate facts to the public. There are no absolutes. Forty years in this business has taught me one inescapable fact: You cannot understand or treat the disease that has stricken the news media unless you’ve worked in it while wearing a variety of hats.

To keep the playing field level and fair, reporters need to provide vetted, factual information to the public. We need to update our facts as the needs dictate, and we should apply the same standards uniformly for every story we cover. We need to question everything our government does — no matter who is doing it.

Many reporters and news organizations have abandoned these ideals. They’ve sacrificed accuracy for access and facts for profits. Thus the journalism world is having one hell of a difficult time communicating with its audience — unless we lace our news with Pavlovian cues. We can trigger you, anger you and perhaps influence you to purchase certain goods, but we have a real hard time accurately informing you about anything.

Still, that’s not the problem. That’s a symptom of the problem.

The problem is . . .