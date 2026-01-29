I guess if you want to find out what’s going on inside an ICE detention facility, the only way to do it is if you’re taken away to one.

Even members of our own government cannot see what’s being done. Here’s the latest:

Adelanto, CA – Congressman Raul Ruiz (D-CA) was once again obstructed from conducting critical congressional oversight at the Adelanto Detention Facility today, occurring against a backdrop of a massive violent detentions and a surge in deaths of individuals in ICE and CBP custody. Despite the growing violent abuses of due process for both citizens and non-criminal immigrants and the urgent need for medical accountability, ICE continues to shield these facilities from transparency.

Congressman Ruiz followed the Department of Homeland Security’s internal notice policy—a process that is not legally required for Members of Congress—yet ICE failed to respond to the notice and subsequently used their own lack of response to claim they had not provided “consent” for his entry. By adhering to this illegal process only to be turned away, the Congressman was prevented from reviewing the conditions that have led to a spike in fatalities.

“There is a surge of individuals dying who are in ICE and CBP custody and massive violent detentions of non-criminal immigrants and brutal treatment, even killing, of citizen peaceful protestors.” said Congressman Ruiz. “If ICE and CBP are willfully, intentionally, violently treating citizens in public when the cameras are on, one can only suspect how non-criminal immigrants are being treated behind closed doors in secret. When you combine overcrowding with a culture of brutality and lack of oversight, the result is often fatal. It is unconscionable that while families are losing loved ones in federal custody, ICE continues to obstruct my legal right to observe and investigate the conditions within government funded facilities and to ensure individuals are receiving basic care to prevent death and are being treated with human dignity”.

“People are dying in ICE and CBP custody, and we are being left in the dark about why,” Congressman Ruiz continued. “Denying oversight doesn’t just break the law—it allows for a culture of neglect that has lethal consequences. I will not stop fighting until we have the transparency needed to prevent these needless deaths and protect the human dignity of individuals in the custody of ICE and CBP.”

Congressman Ruiz remains committed to holding ICE and CBP accountable, working alongside colleagues and community stakeholders to demand immediate reforms to health and safety standards to stop the loss of life in federal custody.

No response from the Trump regime on the matter.