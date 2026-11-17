In this episode we’ll be looking at corporate media coverage of the shutdown of air traffic across the entire United States on Friday. If you have been watching any news coverage of the shutdown since it occurred, you’ve seen several reasons given as to why this occurred. The administration and the president himself of course going back to their favorite excuse for any problem … it’s Biden’s fault. In February 2025, Elon Musk and DOGE cut 400 workers from the FAA. The so-called Big Beautiful Bill allocated 12 point five billion dollars to the FAA of which - it has been reported - only a billion has been spent. Now the transportation secretary is asking for $50 billion more.