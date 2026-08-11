Al Sayed and Done
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
In this episode we take a look at corporate media coverage of Abdul El-Sayed’s win in the Democratic senate primary in Michigan. Is it about policy or personality? We also look at the President’s latest attempt to curtail birthright citizenship in the United States. Check out this and more on this edition of Hard Pass.
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