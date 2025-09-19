The demons are loose.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have cut their final ties to the Constitution and have mounted up to spread destruction. These demons are galloping through the country on horseback, eagerly waging war with sanity, facts and anyone who scares them — which is pretty much the whole world.

Vice President JD Vance is pulling up the rear on Air Force II, flying into venues across the country yelling “Da Plane, Da Plane,” in his best Tattoo voice.

Each of President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic demons have their own expertise. Miller, astride his white-nationalist steed, spreads fear and hatred. He is conquest. Kennedy rides bareback and shirtless aboard a black death horse. He is the master of pestilence and disease; famine. Bondi, riding on top of the red steed of blood, is lawlessness and anger. She is war. Behold the pale horse leading them: Trump. He is death, and hell follows with him.

Our world is haunted by such demons, as Bondi proved on Monday when she moved to squelch those who would criticize recently slain MAGA activist Charlie Kirk. “For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over,” she said. “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Then on Wednesday, ABC indefinitely suspended late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about Trump and Kirk.

So much for free speech.

We made these demons. We have encouraged them and we have fed them.

Each side in this demon-haunted world blames the other for the very conditions they decry.

They both are right.

We clutch the pearls of pseudo-science and wisdom we glean from our favorite poisoned well of journalism while our critical faculties erode. We cannot tell what feels right from what’s factual. We are overwhelmed by suspicion and superstition alike — and I’m not just talking about RFK Jr.

Some are convinced that the internet and social media are our biggest problems. Many politicians, entertainers, scholars and journalists say as much. Trump certainly exploits social, and all other, media. He practically governs by fiat on Truth Social as if he were a medieval lord, while his minions relentlessly disperse their anger and vitriol across cyberspace. His opponents do the same.

Some of them are smart enough to troll him on social media — but then again, being smarter than Donald Trump isn’t unusual or difficult.

“Smart people don’t like me,” he declared on Sept. 14. “Yes. This is true,” his niece Mary Trump said in response. “He told the truth this week.”

But it isn’t just people who can outsmart him. There’s a reason the president doesn’t like dogs.

So, the problem isn’t social media. That’s a tool. The problem is those using the tool and how it is managed by our government. Anonymity provides the ability to troll endlessly; the lack of identification combined with the lack of experiences gives anyone credibility, even if they don’t deserve it. Those with great experience on a subject have little to no ability to do battle with the smug, the young and the inexperienced. That is why many people, including Kirk, were able to gather a following. The government has failed us on social media as badly as it failed us in traditional media, and in so doing, the government helped fan the flames of extremism. The media owners make the profit and the government exerts control. Trump is the end game of 40 years of this collusion between government and oligarchs. The billionaires are accelerating their efforts to consolidate the media, and Trump uses it as leverage to silence his critics.

