It’s going to be a long, hot summer.

El Nino? Forget it.

We’re staring down the double-barreled, fully-loaded, potentially apoplectic fall election that may seal the fate of our great democratic experiment for at least our lifetime – if not that of our children’s and those of the next several generations.

If that sounds grandiose, or hyperbolic, I’d suggest reading some world history – if you can assimilate facts. I’m sure everyone in the Roman Empire thought it would last forever. I’m sure the Greeks, who brought democracy to the western world thought the same.

But history shows that empires fall, people fight amongst each other, and continued cooperation seems to be something outside the norms of the human species.

Greed drives our division, as does vanity and stupidity.

I’m sure every human civilization has thought it to be the pinnacle of progress – and every civilization has fallen.

Sure, we have rock n’ roll – or we used to anyway. We have books, movies and standup comics. But the music these days is tepid, no one reads books, our movies are corporate driven and usually contain comic book heroes while our standup comics? Well there was only one Richard Pryor and one George Carlin.

Maybe this sounds fatalistic. Maybe it is. Maybe it’s completely insane what I’m saying. But when bot farms, internet trolls, climate change deniers, anti-vaxxers, racists, misogynists, and those who believe Donald Trump is the second coming of Jesus Christ dominate our culture, what would anyone of sound mind think?

Those who believe the world is flat, the holocaust never occurred, and dissent is traitorous seemingly dominate our worldwide political discussions.

“My Country! Love it or Leave it!” is the battle cry of lunatics and narrow-minded flippant unserious half-wits who reduce all thoughts to pithy slogans while engaging in binary thinking.

It is the inability to understand or the inability to spend any time trying to understand nuance which dominates all thought among those who scream “My way or the highway.”

Donald Trump is neither the cause of the problem, nor is he the first to take advantage of this problem. Those on the left who scream this are as much at fault as those who scream that Trump is “GEEZ-uzz.”

Since members of the media, independent journalists, trolls, bots and the average lunatic who shouts their political opinions at the top of their lungs in public crowds also seem to be captivated with binary thinking, breaking the mold of this remains hard to do.

“Hot takes” on the internet have replaced deep thought – sometimes with sarcasm and smarm attached to those “Hot Takes”. Corporate cowardice among the “corporate” media has done the same. Politicians have nothing to gain with deep thought or consideration unless there’s a dollar bill attached – and as a result younger and older voters alike continue to grow weary of the system they have helped to build.

So, as we prepare to celebrate our 250th anniversary as a country, let us rededicate ourselves to the proposition that all people are created equal. Let us further resolve ourselves to reading and implementing those things in our Constitution that we hold most dear.

I have heard too many people saying we need a “father figure” in this country. I’ve heard too many scream for a “unitary presidency” and far too many want to reconsider communism or fascism as the best means of administering justice and government.

So, to the ends of which I speak, we must also dedicate ourselves to investing in public education. We must make teaching science and civics mandatory and we need to hire teachers and provide an adequate support system so those teachers may provide the best possible education to our students.

Only then will we be educated enough to administer our government wisely.

We’re all in this together folks. I don’t care if you’re a member of the GOP, a Democrat, a Druid or a Wiccan.

All together. Or as the patriot said, we’d better hang together for we will surely hang separately.

Peace.