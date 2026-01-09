We live in at least two different realities. In one, a woman driving away from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents was murdered without cause. In the other, a woman ramming an ICE agent was killed in self-defense.

Welcome to 2026. If any of what has occurred this week makes sense to you, then you might need therapy or a 12-step program.

Last Saturday, the third day of the new year, more than 150 aircraft supported by the U.S. Navy transported a heavily armed military strike force, members of the CIA and enough Tomahawk missiles to “orbit Arnold Schwarzenegger” — quoting John McClane in “Die Hard” — to Caracas, Venezuela, where they successfully extricated President Nicolás Maduro from his heavily-defended compound with no loss of American lives. The Drug Enforcement Administration got the credit for serving a criminal warrant. Maduro and his wife were flown to New York, where he now resides in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and faces drug trafficking charges.

On Wednesday, the seventh day of the new year, the American military also successfully boarded and seized two Venezuelan-linked oil “ghost tankers” — one of which was Russian flagged — in the North Atlantic and Caribbean and arrested their crews of “international criminals,” as the administration described them. Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the crew of the Russian-flagged vessel would face prosecution. Donald Trump, channeling his inner JR Ewing, proudly proclaimed that the United States is “in the oil business.”

Sounds like we’re state-sponsored pirates and kidnappers, but that’s only because if those actions were taken by other nations, or independent operators, that’s exactly what we would say.

Later that day, ICE agents operating in Minneapolis couldn’t successfully execute an operation in a neighborhood less than a mile from where George Floyd was asphyxiated six years ago. The agents shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman driving a Honda Pilot. Renee Nicole Good was a poet, a wife, a mother of a six year old, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and an auburn-haired American citizen. She faced no criminal charges. Perhaps if she were, like Maduro, she might still be alive.

After his capture, the government said Maduro’s security forces were ready to defend him, but Trump told the nation we were able to bring the “outlaw dictator” to justice. He also called it one of the “most stunning American displays of might and competence” in history. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio continue to call it a law enforcement action, stressing that we aren’t at war with Venezuela — we were just serving a criminal warrant.

It is definitely the most expensive warrant ever served. The action was like an episode of “America’s Most Wanted” on steroids. I worked at “AMW.” I’ve been with U.S. marshals, the DEA, the FBI, and state and local police when they have served warrants or rounded up fugitives. Until this weekend I never saw anybody use a tomahawk missile or witnessed the CIA being involved in such operations.

Trump even circulated a “trophy shot” of Maduro taken while he was blindfolded and handcuffed aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Referencing the seizure and boarding of the oil tankers, Rubio said such actions serve to pressure the Venezuelan government into doing what Trump wants regarding the sale of oil and the harboring of “international narco-terrorists.” Apparently we can pull over oil tankers in the ocean, but it’s difficult to pull over a Honda Pilot being driven by a soccer mom.

Administration officials used nearly the same language in describing Renee Nicole Good as they did the alleged narco-terrorists. Trump said she was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense.” He also blamed the death on the “Radical Left” and said they are “threatening, assaulting and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said an agent had opened fire after the woman “weaponized her vehicle” in an attempt to kill federal officers. In response, a visibly emotional Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called her statement “bulls**t,” describing the shooting instead as “an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

“I have a message for ICE: Get the f**k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” he said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference with other city officials. “Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart…and now somebody is dead.”

Frey added that “the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city.” Video footage circulated on social media clearly shows the mayor has a point about the chaos and was accurate in his assessment of McLaughlin’s statement. It also illustrates that Trump either lied about what he saw in the footage — or was under the influence of hallucinogens when he viewed it. According to a New York Times analysis synchronizing videos of the event taken from different angles, it appears clear that Good was turning away from the officials when one apparently stepped in front of her car. The agents, who were acting like members of a paramilitary, escalated the situation. Good cops de-escalate violence. A frightened woman isn’t necessarily a domestic terrorist. And a cop with a gun isn’t necessarily a hero.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem briefly addressed the shooting during an unrelated news conference in Brownsville, Texas, and described the incident as “an act of domestic terrorism.” Technically she’s correct. But it was the ICE agent who was the terrorist, not the dead woman, who had been charged and convicted of nothing. I’ve known many police officers in my long career covering crime who could have de-escalated that event without bloodshed.

Hypocrisy, though, is the creed of the Trump administration. He continues to claim he is all about “America First.” That’s a dying dog whistle for the declining number of supporters who still believe him. The truth is that Donald Trump is an imperialist, and as many have warned over the years, he is a danger to himself and everyone on earth.