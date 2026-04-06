America returns to the moon

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript714America returns to the moonMaking history and the focus of the governmentBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 06, 2026714ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss America’s return to the moon.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsBannon's off the hook?11 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's unhinged activities3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump and his potential war crimes4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTestifying before the FCC9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1021)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1022)Apr 5 • Brian J KaremMan on the Run!Apr 4 • Brian J Karem and John Fugelsang