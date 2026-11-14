There is much to debate and much to consider as we cruise into the holiday season - trying desperately for a shelter from the storm; a bit of a respite before we dive into a new year and try to come to grips with a chaotic and potentially dangerous future.

Thus, I suppose, it has always been as you consider the human condition. At least we’ve been this way since battling tribes fought with the jawbones of an ass – straight out of a Stanley Kubrick film or from some chapter out of every religious scripture written since we learned to write.

Perhaps it feels different because we’ve never faced an existential threat as menacing as our current one. Perhaps we have and it’s lost in our collective memory. Perhaps the potential nuclear annihilation of the human species seems mundane compared to other potential civilization ending events that include solar flares, being fried by a nearby Super Nova; pulverized by an asteroid or comet; destroyed by earthquakes or the eruption of the Super Volcano at Yosemite.

There are an unending and equally threatening number of scenarios that bring about a biblical Armageddon - including the plague and another political speech by Donald Trump.

That’s the point. We’ve advanced as a species to the point that we are the greatest threat to our continued existence. Perhaps that’s always been the case. But the manmade manipulation of our climate, the pollution we create that fouls our own nest, the corruption of our institutions and man’s inhumanity to man are not helpful if you’re using your favorite gambling app to bet on the survival of our species. Add Robert F. Kennedy junior’s measles vaccine problem to the mix and odds are you can make money betting on humanity’s demise.

The midterm elections, if nothing else, point to our unease with the status quo and our growing concern that we are destroying ourselves. If we consider the bigger picture, we can then see that Donald Trump, the Democrats, the wars that rage across the planet for no other reason than to satiate political vampires whose greed and lust for power are often the byproducts of insecurity are all just symptoms of our malaise – they didn’t cause them. They’re the product of our nature nurtured by our fears.

If Vladimar Putin didn’t get multiple wedgies as a child, or if Trump weren’t born into a psychopathic family of abusive cultural and economic vampires, we’d be better off. If Joe Biden had built his bench strength instead of sticking around for one last campaign, or Chuck Schumer hadn’t decided to pull “A Biden” and stick around as Senate leader, maybe things would be better.

But here we are.

The results of the midterms have catapulted us into a situation that is frighteningly familiar and also oddly unique. It is the middle ground that, with apologies to Rod Serling lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge.

We are dwelling in that twilight zone and what happens in the next few months will reverberate like a bell across the next century at least. What will our new representatives do to change the status quo without adding to the swinging of the political pendulum that swings back and forth so mercilessly?

There are some things that must immediately be addressed – the vast accumulation of wealth, the corruption, as well as the lack of healthcare and education.

We cannot kick the can down the road anymore. That’s what got us where we are. We all must forge a path together.

But anger on the right and left are curbing our empathy. The rage is fueling our destruction. And the finger pointing is a reminder of how childish our culture is. Human nature contains all those things.

Human nature also contains much more. We have the ability for reason and logic. We have the need to belong. We have strong survival instincts, and we have the ability to achieve great things when we work together.

The Apollo program which put a man on the moon and showed us our potential future among the stars was the product of thousands of people working together. What would happen if the billions of people living on this planet worked together?

John Lennon sang “All we are saying is give peace a chance.” We never have. We’ve never had a leader to inspire us to become the best within ourselves instead of the worst. We’ve rarely had anyone appeal to what’s best in our nature. While I find myself a very progressive and tolerant person at heart, I admit it’s hard to remain tolerant of those who are intolerant.

But how logical is it to be intolerant of someone else’s intolerance?

My freedom ends where your nose begins. I may disagree with what you say but defend to death your right to say it. United We Stand. Divided We Fall.

They are aphorisms. They are slogans. But they are also true.

Our challenge remains what it has always been: working together though we may disagree with each other. This takes education. This takes understanding. This requires the ability to quit shouting at one another and start listening to one another. We don’t do that.

My liberal friends share a lot in common with my conservative friends – if they’d listen to one another. Somehow, we’ve come to believe that doing so is a weakness. It is the ultimate strength.

The Christian admonition buried in the idea of “turning the other cheek” is essential to understand. We’ve all been wronged. We’ve all suffered. Sometimes it’s our own fault based upon the decisions we’ve made. Sometimes it’s the fault of others. Sometimes its happenstance.

But as long as we continue to tally up who has won and who has lost and as long as we keep our anger alive, we’ll never progress as individuals – and that will absolutely contribute to our demise long before we’re zapped by a solar flare or a rogue comet.