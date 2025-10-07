Originally published in Playboy 9/24/2020

In life, Ruth Bader Ginsburg—the Notorious RBG—was a beacon of light for equal rights and liberty. All Americans are better off for her indefatigable commitment to justice.

In death, her light continues to shine, exposing Senator Mitch McConnell and the rest of Trump’s GOP sycophants as the brazen, conniving hucksters they are, as they rush to fill her Supreme Court seat.

The United States is now a country dominated by the tyranny of the minority.

We are not a democracy. We are not a republic. Our government is run by aging, rich, white overseers who have a stranglehold on the needs of the many to please the wealthy few. To hell with the rest of us. For the GOP, might makes right.

It is shortsighted. It is ignorant. It is arrogant.

And Trump? He’s the leader of the patrician ruling class. But he’s so overwhelmed by recent events, including more than 200,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic, that he recently vowed at a campaign rally to never be heard or seen from again if he loses the election. “Duck and cover” isn’t just a disaster drill, it’s the way Donald Trump conducts business at the White House. This is the guy picking our next Supreme Court justice.

Trump and his acolytes are intent on nominating and confirming a new justice before the November election precisely because the GOP fears Trump will lose. Their goal is the unraveling of all the social progress Ginsburg helped spearhead—even as they nod solemnly and offer prayers upon her death.

When Justice Antonin Scalia died nine months prior to the 2016 election, the GOP-controlled Senate vowed not to give President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, a fair hearing. As McConnell declared on the Senate floor, he wanted to delay any appointment in order to “give the people a voice.”

Senator Ted Cruz also supported that delay, saying, “For 80 years it has been the practice that the Senate has not confirmed any nomination made during an election year, and we shouldn’t make an exception now.”

But now that the sitting president has a chance to push through a conservative-leaning justice, those senators say it’s okay to confirm a nominee just weeks away from the general election—much closer than the nine months they so patriotically argued against in 2016.

For many Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, Chuck Grassley, Ted Cruz, James Inhofe, John Cornyn, Rob Portman, Thom Tillis, Tom Cotton and Roger Wicker, this is likely their last ride on the great white whale. Their theme song may well be “Ride of the Valkyries.” If they get their way, then Roe v. Wade will be overturned, civil rights will take a back seat and the president will cackle with considerable delight at reversing years of social progress.

On Tuesday Trump tweeted, “The Democrats are only interested in BAILING OUT their badly managed, high crime, Blue States. They are not interested in our workers or small businesses. Crazy Nancy will only do stimulus, which would be helpful, if we couple it with bailout money. Republican States are great!!!”

He continues his divisive efforts to gaslight America, trying to ram home an authoritarian minority view of the U.S. based on bullying and protectionism.

He is the symptom of a national disease that historian Timothy Snyder describes in great detail in his new book, Our Malady: Lessons in Liberty from a Hospital Diary. “Part of our malady is that there is nothing in our country, not even life and not even death, where we take the proposition that ‘all men are created equal’ seriously,” he writes.

Indeed, Trump’s success is predicated on making you believe all animals are equal but some are more equal than others (with apologies to the hypocritical pig politicians of George Orwell’s Animal Farm). It would be silly to think Trump would wait to pick a Supreme Court nominee.

But the duplicity and the tyranny of the few will have long-lasting consequences.

If Trump successfully fills a third seat on the Supreme Court, a majority of the justices will have been placed there by two presidents—George W. Bush and Donald Trump—who were elected by a minority of the people.

We live in a country where about 40 percent of the eligible population doesn’t vote in presidential elections; the number is even higher for other elections. There’s no move to change that. Shouldn’t Election Day be a national holiday? Gerrymandering has led to representatives essentially picking their voters, instead of the other way around. Ever wonder why morons who seem destined for frat-party wedgies—Matt Gaetz and Louie Gohmert come to mind—are elected? It is because conniving charlatans in office build their districts on people who vote against their own self-interest.

A lack of education ensures this cycle continues.