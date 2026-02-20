Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Robbins's avatar
George Robbins
2h

He’s criminally insane.

Reply
Share
Kathy K's avatar
Kathy K
2h

He’ll keep the tariff money. 🤦🏼‍♂️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture