Today Donald Trump got laid low by the Supreme Court on his emergency tariffs.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

Writing for the court’s majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said Trump lacked the peacetime authority to use IEPPA to pose tariffs.

“In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it,” Robert wrote, concluding Trump has not.

Trump then showed up for a rare appearance in the Brady Briefing room - in a darkened briefing room - to reply to the Supreme Court.

He said those who sued to end the tariffs were “sleaze bags”. He said the Supreme Court made the decision according to Trump, “protect other countries,” and that “people opposing me told them to do” so.

He then claimed he “can do anything I want,” and he said he’ll institute a 10 percent global tariff. “We’ll have a tariff, just in different terms.”

Trump said he’ll charge more tariffs. He said the Supreme Court is “incorrect, but it doesn’t matter.”

He said Hakeem Jeffries is a “stupid person” and said he didn’t have to work with Congress because he can do whatever he wants to do and that any Republican who opposed him is a “stupid” Republican.

Trump said those in the Supreme Court who overwhelmingly voted against him were a “disgrace to our nation,” and “swayed by foreign influence,” and were obnoxious, ignorant and loud. He said it was a terrible decision and said Justices Thomas, Alito and Kavanaugh who formed the minority opinion were patriots and those who hate Trump were “dancing in the streets.”

After berating those who opposed him, Trump talked about how great he was. How he is a very good reader and how “dead” the country was until he came back. He championed the size of the military, the economy, a falling crime rate, and the bottom line is the word “certainty” is in the equation now.

As for those in the Supreme Court who voted against him? Trump said the were “barely invited” to his State of the Union address next week and he “couldn’t care less” if they showed up.

After insulting those who disagreed with him, several reporters and a majority of the Supreme Court, Trump walked out of the briefing room 45 minutes later saying he’ll keep the tariff money collected and institute higher tariffs than before.