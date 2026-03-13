And on the outside, Lev Parnas . . .

Getting the conversation started:

Lev Parnas

“They all work for a group called the Ballard Group. The Ballard Group is a lobbyist firm down here in Florida. was the most powerful group that now is his lobbyist group that has ties to Qatar and everything. It’s a can of worms that they do not want to open up. I happen to have worked in the Ballard Group and know all of these players and been heavily involved in a lot of these things that also lead to Marco Rubio and a lot of things. So out of all the people running in all the races nationwide, Brian, I’m the only one running that actually knows these people, knows Donald Trump, sat in the same rooms.

knows how they think, not only that, but has the receipts, actual receipts of text messages, confirmations, emails that I’ve been, I could use to be able, not only to help my race in the 27th district, but every race across the nation to be able to root them out.

Brian J. Karem

So, but as you’re running as a convicted felon, and you said you don’t want a pardon from Donald. Why would the average voter - and you mentioned corruption, which some will say, hey, you were a part of - how would you, what’s your appeal to the average voter? Why should the average voter vote for you?

Lev Parnas

Absolutely, which is a great question and I embrace it among everybody to understand this. First of all, my crimes that I got convicted for happened to be because I was serving Donald Trump at the time the president. It was not because of something I was doing somewhere else. I’ve been in this country for 50 years. I’ve never been arrested, never been convicted of any crimes, never went to prison until I actually started working for the president of the United States in his first administration, Donald Trump. Secondly, because

Brian J. Karem

I can’t tell you how many people have that. That’s a statement a lot of people are going to... I didn’t get convicted of anything until I started working for Donald. But go ahead.

Lev Parnas

I was...But with that said, I look at it as a learning lesson that I learned very quickly because who better to know how this corruption, to fight this corruption as somebody that was involved in this corruption.

Who better than to blow up all of their secret backdoor meetings than somebody that was involved in all these backdoor secret meetings. So that is why there’s nobody but me that could, and that’s why they’re so scared, Brian.