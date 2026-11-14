A nationwide shutdown of airports late Friday, following a “glitch” in the nationwide air traffic control system is the latest incident causing deep concern about the viability of the Donald Trump administration.

Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford said the air traffic control system was stable Saturday, though he projected 4,000 to 5,000 cancellations because of the problem.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters in a Friday briefing at the White House that the system came back online after officials isolated the problem at a remote FAA site. Investigators Saturday morning said they were still trying to find the cause of the outages; either an installation and configuration problem or because of faulty equipment. Duffy said an outside contractor was at fault - though he also said he couldn’t rule anything out.

“What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system. The president, for the last year has been asking congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system. Give us the money to fix it,” Duffy said.

Incoming congressional Democrats say the response by the Trump administration to this latest national disaster was an example of “buffoonery” that highlights the administration’s incompetence and is an example of how Trump focuses on the wrong issues.

“He’s worried about his public arch and other vanity projects while the FAA shuts down? That shows how incompetent he is,” said incoming Democratic North Carolina Congressman Richard Ojeda. “DOGE cut FAA funds while MAGA in Congress was too busy gutting healthcare for 15 million Americans.”

At the White House, Trump administration officials are equally concerned, saying the president has “lost focus” on issues most Americans care about and that actions taken early in the Trump administration are at least “partially responsible” for the problems occurring now. Trump himself seemed oddly detached from the FAA debacle - and as previously reported he spent the opening hours of the disaster on Truth Social talking about anything but the problem.

The FAA failure occurred just a day after the Microsoft Outlook failure on Thursday. Microsoft declared all affected services fully restored early Saturday, November 14, 2026, after a massive global outage disrupted Microsoft 365, Outlook, Teams, and Copilot for roughly 36 hours.

And while those incidents have caused a reaction from Democrats and Republicans alike, “It isn’t a coincidence,” said incoming Missouri Congressman Fred Wellman, another move this week has left critics and administration supporters both “deeply concerned” about the viability of the Trump administration.

Trump announced on November 12 that he was removing Vice President JD Vance from leading peace negotiations with Iran. The Vice President’s reassignment followed sweeping Republican losses in the midterms, after which JD Vance publicly blamed the war with Iran for the party’s performance, questioning whether launching the conflict was worth losing control of Congress.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got the Strait!”

“You won’t hear this publicly, but everyone knows this about our own internal fights over how to deal with Iran. Many of us agree with the vice president,” a source close to the president said on background. “The president is obviously angry with the vice president, and his new chief of staff couldn’t care less.”

Stephen Miller, Trump’s latest chief of staff, was also recently criticized for his handling of ICE raids that led to the death and detainment of American citizens - which led to much of the anger that caused the Republicans to lose control of Congress and for how he handled Trump’s invitation to UFC CEO Dana White to become his latest press secretary.

Trump’s unfiltered and wild vacillation on those issues has led to continued confusion about “who’s actually in charge and running things at the White House,” our source explained. “Especially when it comes to serious issues like the war in Iran. Are any of these issues linked? No one seems to know and that’s even more frightening. Or, if someone does, it hasn’t filtered down to many inside this administration.”

About two weeks ago, Iran said it was prepared to fully reopen the strait in two days if the United States agreed to an unspecified set of demands.

After the midterm elections, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, wrote on social media: “American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own.”

“Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results,” he wrote. “Or choose war and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”

While several people inside the Trump administration said the language of the Iranian foreign minister did that country no favors, they also said pulling Vance from strategic talks shows weakness and leaves Vance floundering as the presumptive head of the GOP after the end of the Trump administration.

Vance had previously traveled to Pakistan and initiated direct outreach to Iranian officials (such as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Gen. Mohsen Rezaei) to set up comprehensive talks, efforts that Trump abruptly terminated

Vance recently contacted Iranian political and military officials to propose renewing peace negotiations, suggesting that they meet in person soon and he would lead those talks for the United States.

Now with everything called off, according to several sources close to Trump, there is growing confusion about what the next steps should be. The Microsoft and airport software problems have some wondering if the president can handle any of the ongoing problems the country is facing.

Anonymous House and Senate Republicans have acknowledged that Trump’s political capital has eroded following the midterms. Two different House Republicans said that Trump’s influence is waning on Capitol Hill as well as among members of the Republican party in general. “He’s catching a lot of blame for what he’s done, and that indecision and chaos is leading everyone to wonder if certain occurrences are linked and if certain actions are taking place because of him. This is not a comfortable time to be a Republican.”