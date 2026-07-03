Trump threw America’s 250th birthday party — and the stage started falling apart during rehearsal. Fans with no air conditioning got so overheated they jumped into a baptism pool just to cool down. Brian Karem was watching all of it.



Trump blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for introducing algae into the reflecting pool. Brian explained how algae actually works. An Olympic athlete was arrested and charged for touching the pool. Janine Pirro was asked about January 6 pardons on live TV and refused to answer. The contrast between those two stories does the work on its own.



Pete Hegseth called peaceful protesters “ingrates” and “blinded by ideology” while standing in front of soldiers. Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain told anyone who doesn’t appreciate the golden age to leave the country — Brian pointed out you don’t have to go to Europe to find no air conditioning, just go to Trump’s mall picnic.



Trump made $1.2 billion off his presidency and explained why that’s good for everyone by telling a story about a police officer whose wife started respecting him again because his 401K went up. Harry Truman left office with just his military pension and said taking advantage of the presidency was the lowest thing a person could do. Brian let that contrast speak for itself.





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