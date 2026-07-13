Another ICE shooting. This time Portland, Maine. Unmarked vans surrounded a vehicle, ordered the driver out, and opened fire. That’s four people killed by ICE in this year. No body cameras. No warrants. No accountability. Brian is keeping count.



Trump announced he will become the “guardian angel of the Strait of Hormuz” and charge other nations for the privilege — the same Strait that was open before he started the war that closed it. He also said Iran broke the deal. Brian reminded everyone who broke the first deal. This is now month five of what was supposed to be a four-week war, that we won in two days to eliminate a weapon system we “obliterated” a year ago.



Senator Lindsey Graham died at 71. Roger Marshall called him one of his best friends and said 98 senators would say the same. Trump gave what was supposed to be a tribute by telling a story about beating Graham in South Carolina.



Mitch McConnell released a statement and a photo from a private rehab facility. TMZ called it a “proof of life” photo and said he’s “alive and well-ish.” Brian noted the medics who picked up McConnell moved with considerably less urgency than those who responded to Lindsey Graham. The conspiracy theories are everywhere. Brian says what matters is that two major Republicans are out of commission the same week Trump’s grip on Congress is visibly slipping.



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