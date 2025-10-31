Are we prepared for military after care?

In this excerpt from “Just Ask The Question” n this conversation, Brian Karem speaks with Marcus Capone and Jon Shenk about their documentary ‘In Waves and War,’ which explores the use of psychedelic treatment, specifically Ibogaine, for veterans suffering from PTSD. Marcus, a former Navy SEAL, shares his experiences with mental health challenges and the transformative effects of psychedelic therapy.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.