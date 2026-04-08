In this episode we dissect Trump’s threats, a war, the Artemis moon mission, recent political firings, and the state of the justice system. Brian, Mark and Nolan analyze the implications of these events on national security, space exploration, and government norms. With a laugh or two - a spoon full of sugar helps the medicine go down.

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