Artemis, Iran, and Kristi Noem
On this episode of Just Ask the Press
In this episode we dissect Trump’s threats, a war, the Artemis moon mission, recent political firings, and the state of the justice system. Brian, Mark and Nolan analyze the implications of these events on national security, space exploration, and government norms. With a laugh or two - a spoon full of sugar helps the medicine go down.
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Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.