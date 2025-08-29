Thank God. Donald Trump has saved us. The old Cracker Barrel logo is returning.

Having spent too much time traveling across the country since before I knew how to drive, there are two road stops I’ve always loathed to make. Cracker Barrel was one. To me it was just a dining room extension of the Stuckey’s of my youth — which I also hated. I was never a fan of Cracker Barrel’s food, Stuckey’s candies or the kitsch you had to wade through if you had the misfortune of spending time at either establishment. But Cracker Barrel’s porch and rocking chairs are good enough for a road rest, and if you like the food, more power to you. I can barely handle the pecan roll at Stuckey’s.

Cracker Barrel recently changed its logo to something more representative of a business card for a salesman with the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc. from Scranton, Pa., and endeavored to reinvent itself as a sterile cuckoo devoid of any character or charm. The move is hardly a unique occurrence in the history of a chain store-minded country. After all, we elected Donald Trump twice, but it was old Puff Donny himself who claimed responsibility for returning Cracker Barrel to its former glory.

When the restaurant announced Tuesday that it was abandoning the makeover for its traditional cornpone, Donny took credit for the about-face and announced it as the crowning achievement of his day — after declaring in a Cabinet Meeting earlier that morning that he could do anything he wanted because, don’t forget, he’s president. A president can’t make or interpret laws, isn’t above the law, can’t declare war or decide how federal money can be spent. He can’t even choose Cabinet members or Supreme Court justices without Senate approval. But in Donny’s delusion, he thinks he can.

He said some may call him a dictator, but he’s not — though he’s pretty sure some want him to be.

The latest meeting of Donny’s bargain basement Cabinet ran for three hours and 17 minutes. Even the New York Times recognized that Trump once again ran it like a reality show. Most media critics say it should have been broken into two episodes. The first hour and 45 minutes should have just featured the effusive fawning praise from Cabinet members and self-congratulations parading as insight from Donny. The second episode could have been dedicated to stand-up routines from the Cabinet secretaries, followed by some self-congratulatory, deep questions from the press — like what does the president think of two celebrities getting married? What a great question that has nothing to do with Trump invading American cities, trampling citizens’ rights, lying, cheating, stealing and destroying the free markets of capitalism he swore to uphold.

Just kidding. Donald Trump never swore to uphold anything he couldn’t sell off. Speaking of which, has someone checked the National Archives recently to see if the Constitution is still there?

Trump probably thought his latest meeting went really well. After all that’s what everyone close to him told him to his face, and on the face of it, Donny seemed great. His trained seals all barked at him affectionately, and one — billionaire and Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff — so longingly planted his withered lips to Donny’s posterior that, when I saw it happen, I wondered how long he had practiced for his supreme moment of total subjugation. “There’s only one thing I wish for,” Witkoff declared, as if Donny was his first crush. “That the Nobel committee finally gets its act together and realizes that you are the single finest candidate since the Nobel Peace, this Nobel award, was ever talked about.” Blush. Bat your eyelashes. Smile and sigh. Now sit down.

