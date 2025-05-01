As bad as Trump is, we in the press are worse - wait Donald did that too
Facts are now seditious under Donald Trump
Dear Leader had another open Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. For two hours, Donald Trump sat with his loyal sycophants and revelled in their professed unconditional love and appreciation.
Pam Bondi told Donald Trump no one has ever done anything better in the history of mankind, or something like that. So after listening to people like Pete Hegseth, who pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.