Thousands of American servicemen were used without their consent as human guinea pigs in secret military experiments, their own government spraying them with toxic biological and chemical weapons and substances. A Pentagon cover up for over 40 years cracked wide open by a relentless journalist who is still fighting to this day for justice and compensation overdue to thousands of affected vets.



In the feature documentary “Autumn Gold”, one of the country’s leading investigative reporters, Eric Longabardi, takes you through a labyrinth of deception and deceit as he discloses the secret test’s operations and consequences for thousands of US servicemen and quite likely many more unsuspecting civilians, as well. Arcing from the Cold War to present day with startling historical relevance, the documentary “Autumn Gold” delivers an evidence-based indictment not only of the US government’s betrayal of its servicemen but also the co-opting of a news media that is charged with holding them accountable. Mr. Longabardi’s incredible journey to deliver the truth against all odds shines a light on the precarious state of what’s left of investigative journalism today.



Longabardi, a multi-award winning television producer, journalist and winner of the prestigious Dupont-Columbia award teams with Emmy Award winning filmmaker Kern Konwiser (HBO’s “Miss Evers Boys”, the Iraq War documentary “Baker Boys: Inside The Surge”, among many others) to bring to the screen Longabardi’s eight year journey to expose one of the most closely guarded secrets in the history of the Pentagon.