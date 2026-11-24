In this episode – axis of egos - we’ll be looking at corporate media coverage of the trilateral summit meeting with Trump, Xi and Putin. Many corporate news media called the trilateral summit historic. But that seems to be based on the fact that these three simply got together in the same room at the same time. In reality there were agreements and pledges made but no actual treaties were signed. Even Trump - when asked what was the biggest thing to come out of the summit - said, the "fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry" were a major "win" for the United States. We discuss how the corporate media perform in their coverage of this event and what was or was not accomplished.