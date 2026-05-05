In this episode - Bench Pressed - we’ll be looking at corporate news media coverage of the Supreme Court’s ruling that further weakens the 1965 voting rights act. We also discuss the second indictment of James Comey handed down by a grand jury over the a photo the former FBI director posted on his Instagram account one year ago this month. The photo was of seashells on a beach which were arranged to show the numbers 8 6 4 7.