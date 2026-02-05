Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Bezos and Billionaires Murder The Free Press

A recording from Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Brian J Karem's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Kim Kelly's avatar
Brian J Karem, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, and Kim Kelly
Feb 05, 2026

Thank you Lev Parnas, Caro Henry, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, P. J. Schuster, CO, and many others for tuning into my live video with Kim Kelly and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Brian J Karem in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture