This week, we saw the immediate impact of the Supreme Court’s latest decision further weakening the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Southern states moved quickly to redraw congressional maps in ways critics say reduce Black political representation.

In Louisiana, state lawmakers went so far as to cancel an election that citizens had already begun voting in so new district maps could be implemented. In Virginia, the state supreme court invalidated voting maps supported by more than 1.6 million residents of the commonwealth.

On this edition of Hard Pass, we examine how corporate media covered — or failed to cover — these major developments in voting rights and representation. This episode is called Blacked Out.