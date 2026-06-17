Trump’s Iran Memorandum of Understanding was the headline coming out of the G7 Summit in France — and Brian Karam breaks down every word of it on BKTV’s The View From Here.



No nuclear dismantlement. No ballistic missile commitments. No end to Iranian support for

Hamas or Hezbollah. But there is $300 billion in reconstruction funds, immediate sanctions relief worth up to $3 billion a month, and over $100 billion in unfrozen Iranian assets — before a final deal is even signed.



Trump admitted on camera he’d send J.D. Vance to the signing so he can take credit if it works and blame Vance if it doesn’t. Mike Pence called it appeasement. The Wall Street Journal called it a strategic retreat. The market went up. Nobody knows what’s actually in it.



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