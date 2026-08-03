Blanche and the Slasher
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
On this episode we look at two difficult moments for the Trump administration this week. First we tackle corporate media coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee's decision to postpone the vote to advance Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general out of committee. Then we discuss the kerfuffle between the president and Jeanine Pirro over her decision to drop the reflecting pool vandalism case.
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