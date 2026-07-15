Month five of a four-week war. Trump told Fox News the strikes on Iran will continue until he says it's enough. He also said everything Iran says is a lie. When asked what specific intelligence triggered Operation Epic Fury, Trump said "it just never stops." No specifics. No threshold. No endgame.



Todd Blanche appeared before Congress to be confirmed as Attorney General and said on camera that he will prosecute anyone connected to crimes in the Epstein files — no closed investigations, no exceptions. Brian noted what's in Trump's file and wondered what Blanche would do with it. Blanche also said federal agents should only fire their weapons when there's an imminent threat. Brian said that means ICE is breaking the rules — and that it doesn't take an act of Congress to mandate body cameras, just a decision by whoever runs ICE.



Fox News' Jessica Tarlov, one of the revolving hosts of "The Five" said ICE is going about this in absolutely the wrong way. People who weren't even the targets of investigations are dead. No body cameras. No accountability. Trump posted on Truth Social calling ICE agents loved and respected. Brian called it what it is.



Jay Clayton, Trump's pick for DNI, claimed under oath that the first time he knew about Tulsi Gabbard being present at the Fulton County raid was when a senator told him about it yesterday. Or did he?



Scott Bessent appeared in the Senate and bragged about a Trump administration baby boom. Apparently Stephen Miller is contributing. Brian found that the most disturbing part of the whole segment.





Subscribe to Brian's Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian's YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV