Blast From the Past (episode 17) The Playboy Interview with James Carville
The Rajun Cajun gets down
(Originally Published in Playboy Magazine July, 1996)
By Brian J. Karem
"He was sitting in my office, glowering and scowling," pollster Mark Mellman once told a reporter. "Then he stood up and walked around on top of the furniture. Then he started screaming as he was pacing. And I thought, Oh my God, I'm in the presence of a lunatic. Genius walks that fin…
