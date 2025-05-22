Blast from the Past! (episode 21) 10 steps to a better border
From improving reporters’ access on the ground to raising patrol agents’ salaries, these ideas will help the Biden administration improve the southern border situation
(originally published 3/18/2021 in Playboy)
Written by
Opinion
Few issues facing this country are as divisive as immigration. It is also one of the least understood issues.
Emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty is Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus”: “‘Give me your tired, your poor, / Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, / The wretched …
