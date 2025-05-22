(originally published 3/18/2021 in Playboy)

Written by

Brian Karem

Opinion

Few issues facing this country are as divisive as immigration. It is also one of the least understood issues.

Emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty is Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus”: “‘Give me your tired, your poor, / Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, / The wretched …