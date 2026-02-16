Bondi Tries to imitate Trump

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript92Bondi Tries to imitate TrumpAnd it really doesn't workBrian J KaremFeb 16, 202692ShareTranscriptThe unforced errors of Pam Bondi testifying in Congress.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsAHIs (The Havana Syndrome) and a scientist4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe filthy rich and Jeff Epstein7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Countdown to Liberty! (1069)18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAI and the possible "WALL-E" nation21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump is in hiding . . .22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMcCarthyism in America23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonYou don't like DHS criticism? Well, here we are24 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon