Boots on the Ground?
Donald Trump's holy war.
Trump says we’ll be out of Iran in two to three weeks.
Meanwhile, his minions are claiming it amounts to a holy war.
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Brian--unfortunately, I can't get onto to YouTube to comment. it's frustrating but I'm SO glad that I can comment here! Excellent podcast/broadcast--and thanks! You might remember "All In the Family." (I do!) Archie was always calling Mike "Meathead." Well--obviously he has (had?) competition with Petie Airhead. Petie is a total meathead. "Dead from the neck up" to quote Archie directly. He's given Dictator Deranged Dingbat competition although of course, the Deranged Dictator is still winning hands down.