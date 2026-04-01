Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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Brian--unfortunately, I can't get onto to YouTube to comment. it's frustrating but I'm SO glad that I can comment here! Excellent podcast/broadcast--and thanks! You might remember "All In the Family." (I do!) Archie was always calling Mike "Meathead." Well--obviously he has (had?) competition with Petie Airhead. Petie is a total meathead. "Dead from the neck up" to quote Archie directly. He's given Dictator Deranged Dingbat competition although of course, the Deranged Dictator is still winning hands down.

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