This Sunday, once again, Donald Trump aims to make history at the White House.

He has, so far, debased and destroyed the East Wing, turned the Oval Office into a knock-off of Mar-A-Lago, ruined the Rose Garden and created a tacky “Walk of Shame” outside of the Oval office where he’s pinned obnoxious sayings about his predecessors underneath their hanging pictures on the Colonnade.

Now Trump intends to stage a UFC cage fight on the South Lawn that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said is analogous to “the moon landing” and also claims will be seen by “a billion people”.

The Question is why? Rubio says it is a “gift to the American people.”

But history provides a much better explanation of it: “Bread and Circuses.” That’s the phrase attributed to Juvenal (Satires, Satire X) a Roman poet who lived in the late first and early second century.

The term came from Roman Emperors who sponsored luxurious games in the Coliseum to distract the populous from unpleasantries going on in the Empire. Food and entertainment baby. But it is not only meant as a pejorative of leadership, but also one of a population’s erosion or ignorance of civic duty.

That is us. So, while the Trump regime would love us to show up and cheer madly, love deeply and spend an inordinate amount of time dissecting, discussing and dividing ourselves over this shallow spectacle, perhaps we should just ignore it.

I don’t care who fights on the White House South Lawn unless Trump is jumping in the cage. I don’t care who the opponent is - though it would be fun to see Biden and Trump gum each other or fall asleep. in the middle of the cage.

No, we should rededicate ourselves to what this country is all about - ignore the spectacle and pay attention to our Republic.

Or, you know, at the very least find a different reality show to follow - because the Trump show is old and needs to be canceled. Its ratings continue to sag. It’s viewership is not only declining but growing more decrepit and less watchable.

No one is watching “I Love Lucy” reruns any more - and those were far more entertaining in their day. The Trump “Bread and Circuses” tour deserves a quiet, boring cancelation - no fanfare. No cheers. Just a quiet walk away from the stage as the lights go down. But Trump will never oblige with that. You’ll have to pry him off stage with a crowbar as you chuck a fistful of sedatives at him.