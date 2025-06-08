Breaking down Trump's b.s.
Trump risks escalating violence and pitting Americans vs. Americans in a deadly confrontation to soothe his ego.
With Donald Trump it never stops.
David Huerta, the president of California’s powerful public sector union, is in federal custody. Doctors released him from the hospital Saturday, but handed him over after he suffered injuries when unnamed federal officials arrested him during a protest Friday.
ICE agents said he interfered with law enforcement activity …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.