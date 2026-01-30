One of the first government workers to report suffering from what later became known as “Havana Syndrome” has died, while Wednesday the government once again refused to release any information about the condition following several FOIA requests.

Michael Beck, 65, one of the first of scores of federal workers to develop neurological symptoms while serving at U.S. government facilities overseas, a condition that has come to be known as Havana Syndrome and which, Beck claimed, resulted in his diagnosis of a rare form of Parkinson’s disease, died on Saturday in Columbia, Md.

Beck claimed that he read a classified report detailing how the hostile country, in which he had been posted, had developed a direct-energy weapon that could cause debilitating neurological symptoms in its targets.

The report said: “The National Security Agency confirms that there is intelligence information from 2012 associating the hostile country to which Mr. Beck traveled in the late 1990s with a high-powered microwave system weapon that may have the ability to weaken, intimidate, or kill an enemy over time and without leaving evidence.”

“I was sick in the stomach and shocked when I read that report,” Mr. Beck told The Washington Post in 2017. “I am familiar with other things this hostile country does, and it just felt raw and unfair.”

But guess what? The government is once again refusing to release relevant information about so-called “Havana Syndrome”. After several FOIA requests, the CIA this week released a heavily redacted statement that raised more questions than it answered. While the CIA maintains that directed-energy weapons do not exist, it also refused to talk about them.

“Adam” a former CIA officer, known as “Patient Zero” and was injured in Havana in 2016 was blunt in his assessment of the released, redacted files;

“This is an overly-redacted document of contradictions. How can something the CIA says doesn’t exist be classified? There can also be no sources and methods if no intelligence was utilized. This is a perfect example of illegal overclassification to avoid accountability and to hide embarrassing information about the ineptitude of this CIA investigation”

It began in 2016 when Americans working in embassies across the world experienced disabling cognitive problems, balance problems, dizziness, insomnia and headaches.

Patient “Zero” worked at our embassy in Havana, and when “Zero” came forward, the condition became known as “Havana” syndrome.

It is known in government circles as anomalous health incidents (AHIs) and authorities have disputed its existence from the beginning.

The federal government has established programs to help employees with their symptoms. It also continues to pursue the possibility that a direct-energy device causes Havana Syndrome. Last year, the Department of Defense purchased, through a classified channel, a backpack-size device that it says appears capable of causing neurological damage.

Details about the device are classified, but news media reports have said that some of its components were manufactured in Russia.

Attorney Mark Zaid, who represents “Patient Zero” and other former government workers suffering from AHI will not give up. "We will continue to pursue full transparency from the government on the origins and details of all AHI incidents. The victims, who have served the American public, deserve accountability. After having worked on this issue for over a decade, including having authorized access to classified information on the topic, I have no doubt the CIA is engaged in a deliberate cover-up regarding its knowledge of AHIs. The absurd redactions in this FOIA declaration only bolsters my opinion."