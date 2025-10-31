BREAKING: Trump bans the press from part of the White House

Join us for this special edition of “Just Ask the Press” with Jim Acosta and Roll Call’s John T. Bennett as we discuss the unprecedented move to ban White House reporters from visiting the “Upper Press” area of the White House.
And the lies Trump has told to justify the move.
Here’s the memo - released Halloween, Friday at 5 p.m. when the chickenshit White House knew no one would be around.
