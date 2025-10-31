Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

BREAKING: Trump bans the press from part of the White House

Upper Press is where you go to get information . . . not any more
Brian J Karem's avatar
Jim Acosta's avatar
John T. Bennett's avatar
Brian J Karem
,
Jim Acosta
, and
John T. Bennett
Oct 31, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Join us for this special edition of “Just Ask the Press” with Jim Acosta and Roll Call’s John T. Bennett as we discuss the unprecedented move to ban White House reporters from visiting the “Upper Press” area of the White House.

And the lies Trump has told to justify the move.

Here’s the memo - released Halloween, Friday at 5 p.m. when the chickenshit White House knew no one would be around.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture