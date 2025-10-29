Inflation, rumination, a lack of cooperation and Halloween is upon us. The FED is cutting rates. Trump pushes forward with his Arc D Trump and the obliteration of the White House. The government shutdown is guaranteeing more people will go hungry. SNAP benefits could be released, but Puff Donny would rather see people suffer.

Meanwhile, he’s happily bombing more boats in the Eastern Pacific Ocean while screaming he’s the Peace President . . .Let’s Dive In.