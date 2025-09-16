Donald Trump spews hatred.

He cannot stand someone questioning him who will stand up to him. Hate speech is free speech; I may disagree with what you say, but defend to death your right to say it.

You can hate me, but you cannot act on that hatred.

But Trump cannot now, nor could he ever handle those who would oppose him. Now, in his second administration he has those behind him who are more twisted than himself and more eager to tear the country apart.

MAGA may want Trump to give up the Epstein files, and he never will.

Republicans may want him to fire Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but Trump defends him.

Republicans may also want Kash Patel’s feet held to the fire, but that will never happen, nor will Pam Bondi ever pay a price for being ignorant of the rule of law.

They all express their fealty to Donald so they can do what they want, and with them supporting him, Donald Trump does whatever he wants.

Here he fire back at a reporter, and I just want to say some of us don’t play that s**t.

And that’s why some of us aren’t there.

He can’t handle it.