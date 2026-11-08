In today’s world, the topic of mass shootings has become a grim reality that many of us are forced to confront. Brian Karem sits down with author Paul Stern, whose book, The Burden of Justice, delves into the human toll that these tragic events leave behind.
The Numbness of Society
Paul reflects on the disturbing frequency of mass shootings in the U.S., highlighting a chilling statistic: we now average nearly two mass shootings a day. This has led to a societal numbness, as seen in the aftermath of the recent shooting in Bend, Oregon, where the media swiftly moved on, leaving victims and their families to grapple with the trauma alone.
Order “The Burden of Justice Here”:
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't understand how Republicans can defend their 2nd amendment right to not have any regulation on guns that would help reduce the mass shootings yet they claim to be pro life. They turn it around to say Democrats are trying to take their 2nd amendment rights away which is simply not true.