In today’s world, the topic of mass shootings has become a grim reality that many of us are forced to confront. Brian Karem sits down with author Paul Stern, whose book, The Burden of Justice, delves into the human toll that these tragic events leave behind.

The Numbness of Society

Paul reflects on the disturbing frequency of mass shootings in the U.S., highlighting a chilling statistic: we now average nearly two mass shootings a day. This has led to a societal numbness, as seen in the aftermath of the recent shooting in Bend, Oregon, where the media swiftly moved on, leaving victims and their families to grapple with the trauma alone.

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