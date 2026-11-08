Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Janet Heath's avatar
Janet Heath
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I don't understand how Republicans can defend their 2nd amendment right to not have any regulation on guns that would help reduce the mass shootings yet they claim to be pro life. They turn it around to say Democrats are trying to take their 2nd amendment rights away which is simply not true.

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