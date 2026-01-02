Welcome to the new year. What a ride 2025 was. The stoics tell us the universe is operated by reason and logic, and it takes emotional control to understand this fact.

Donald Trump isn’t a stoic. His philosophy, if indeed he has one, is defined by manipulation — the results of which are apparent to anyone in the United States, no matter their personal philosophy.

Trump demands one way: loyalty. Everyone who works for him knows this. They accept it because they see something in it for themselves — above and beyond whatever societal benefits they think come from Trump’s actions, or their own. There are many others who don’t know Trump, yet they selflessly offer their support because they believe he has the better vision for humanity. Despite what they say publicly, I know of no member of his senior staff who believes that. Their actions tell us otherwise. Many if not all of them have, at one time or another, openly defied and ridiculed the president. But no matter: Their personal enrichment now leads them elsewhere.

However manipulative he may be, Trump cannot invent his own universe, take us with him and dwell in it. The universe will ultimately prove him wrong. I submit that it already has.

His latest public appearance, which came on Dec. 29 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not only showed the world how manipulative the pair are, but it also served to highlight the president’s fragile mental and physical health.

Think of how far we have traveled with Trump in the last few years. He used to conduct endless rallies outside of small rural airports where thousands cheered him. Some of these events took place in oppressive heat. Trump would stand and speak with the energy and alacrity of a bad disco dancer on Adderall. Sometimes members of the audience would pass out while he tirelessly ranted about some arcane subject that mattered little, but he would draw applause nonetheless. Now he speaks in nearly empty rooms, or before small groups. He talks less frequently, for shorter lengths of time, and he is often seated when he does so.

I remember standing next to Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room during Trump’s first administration. The subject was the president’s annual physical. For more than an hour, members of the press sifted through dozens of pages of test results, asked questions about Trump’s health and gave Dr. Ronny Jackson the opportunity to tell us the president would live to be 200. Going through the paperwork, I turned to Dr. Gupta and said that, while I was no doctor, Trump’s test results resembled my father’s — who had suffered from mild heart disease before he passed. “I am a doctor,” Gupta smiled, before pointing to specific examples of why that was true.

Today? Trump and his administration refuse to have extended press conferences about his health. He claims to not even know where or why he had a recent MRI. Meanwhile he brags about acing three different cognitive tests in the last year. Why has he taken three cognitive tests in the last year? He doesn’t say.

It’s been nearly eight years since that first presidential health press conference. Does anyone truly believe that Trump, living with the stress of being a vindictive man on a revenge tour and combined with the extraordinary stress of being a president, has done his heart any favors?

This year could well be a huge turning point in our country due to the failing health of an aging president. In fact, odds are still high that if something were to befall Trump, it would happen while he is gripping a seven-iron and trying to chip himself out of the rough at his favorite golf course.

The White House is aware of this, and that’s why Vice President JD Vance is on the road, prepping like a second-string quarterback while the starter is wavering on the field. Or, if that metaphor doesn’t appeal to you, how about a late-inning relief pitcher warming up in the bullpen? Vance is the primary example of someone putting their personal distaste for Trump aside in order to personally profit from him. He proves that even if you were a “Never Trump guy,” claimed that Trump was unfit for office or compared him to Adolf Hitler, you can still work for him. You only have to smile and swallow the political swill; there’s potentially a personal pot of gold at the end of the Trump political s**t show.

The chickens rarely come home to roost for those who stay loyal to Trump — or at least they haven’t yet. Those who dream of Stephen Miller wearing orange, or can’t wait to see FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi or a host of other high Trump officials serving time may one day look back and point to 2026 as the year those things became possible.

The facts are these: 2026 does not bode well for Trump, his followers or any of us if we continue on the current path. The president is faltering and failing. His enablers, handlers and fans are mistaken in their efforts to support such a feckless, festering, feral fool. They have sacrificed their higher obligation — not to religion or a political party, but to each other. We built an entire civilization through some level of cooperation. Today’s politics is all about tearing things down.