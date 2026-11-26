Aaron Rodgers is everything NFL fans and reporters once claimed of Brett Favre - and more.

He’s an unnerving diva with enough narcissistic tendencies to make him a shoe-in for a future in politics where he’d still be considered a young man. He has bonafides as a quarterback, or to quote the little Wharvey girls from “Oh Brother Where art Thou?” he’s “bone-a-fide.”

Rodgers is a one-time Super Bowl champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He’s a four-time NFL MVP. He owns several league records and has been selected for the Pro Bowl 10 times. He ranks third among quarterbacks all-time with 543 passing touchdowns and fifth with 68,515 passing yards.

But he’s also known, in many circles, as “the biggest jerk in the NFL.”

When he was playing behind Favre at Green Bay at the end of Favre’s Packer career, people often criticized Favre for being a bit of a diva with his “will he or won’t he retire” considerations during his last few seasons. There was an infamous commercial for Hyundai in the 2010 Super Bowl where Favre played a 50-year-old version of himself deciding whether or not he would retire. Rodgers stayed out of it and said little until he got to be the starter. That was him at his best.

Favre has also openly been criticized for his politics and his business ethics following his pro-football career, but teammates and sports writers often describe him as a decent sort. I covered him and interviewed him. Never had a problem with him despite the diva label he carried. After my youngest son Wyatt went through heart surgery, Favre even spent time with him, signed his hat and made his day.

I cannot report that I had as good a rapport with Rodgers, who I also interviewed once when he came to D.C. for a game. He was, indeed, aloof, self-centered and narcissistic. He reminded me of a Congressman with an attitude. Maybe I just saw him at his worst.

But, oddly enough I also met Kirk Cousins that same day and couldn’t help but notice the difference. Rodgers was full of himself, Cousins was down-to-earth, friendly and amicable.

I think he’s one of the most underrated quarterbacks I’ve ever covered in the NFL, along with Oliver Luck - who I thought was much better than his stats when he played backup to Warren Moon with the Houston Oilers in the 1980s.

As a player I loved hitting quarterbacks (I was a middle linebacker). I’ve coached quarterbacks and interviewed them. It’s absolutely the most difficult position to play, but it doesn’t give you an excuse to be a jerk - even if you’re obviously a future Hall of Famer who will be remembered as one of the best the NFL has ever produced.

After his childish actions this week when he was benched, it is That will be Rodgers legacy - a jaded narcissist who was extremely talented. The Steelers released him just a few hours after he appeared on the Pat McAfee show and ripped the Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy for the coach’s activity in team meetings.

Who is he kidding? Rodgers skills are fading. He’s 43. He’s not immortal and, again, while Favre got a great deal of grief for being unable to face his declining ability (which hadn’t declined nearly as much as Rodgers has this season) it is actually Rodgers who is the bigger diva.

How in the Hell is it relevant that a coach fell asleep in a team meeting (if he even did) when you throw an interception or can’t lead your team on the field? And exactly how do you help out your team by acting like a complete idiot when you’re being interviewed after being benched?

Politicians practice this style of deflection all the time and it’s catching on in the NFL.

Rodgers is an accomplished athlete - who like many athletes before him - can’t go gentle into that good night. And while he might rage against the dying of his athletic might, he’s doing himself a disservice by acting so childish.

If a coach chooses to bench you he may be right or he may be wrong, but you’re still a member of a team and it ain’t all about you pal. Keep your thoughts to yourself and soldier on - or quit. But you shouldn’t destroy your team like a politician who can’t handle criticism.

Football was one of my greatest teachers in life. “You may not like the guy next to you, but you’d better learn to work with him if you want to succeed,” one of my earliest coaches taught me. That lesson has stuck with me throughout life and the best people I’ve worked with all had a team sport in their background. Most people who’ve played a team sport knows what it’s like to be part of something larger than themselves.

Rodgers never learned the lesson that the team is more important than the individual.

The Steelers benched Rodgers ahead of Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos and replaced him with veteran backup Mason Rudolph. Rodgers led Pittsburgh to a 6-4 record, throwing for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

At the end of the day, Rodgers is out the door. Pittsburgh will move on and Rodgers will probably join the play by play booth with some network if he can keep his temper and hasn’t sullied his reputation with the childish display of temper he showed after he was benched.

It would be a shame if this is the defining moment of Rodgers’ career because he’s had a great one. But he’s always been a victim of his own making - belittling, vindictive and childish at times. Stumbling out the door as he ends his career isn’t the best look, what remains to be seen if it is the last look.